Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun

Because every NFL team gets at least one Thursday game, the Ravens aren't alone in the fact that they will have to play twice in a four-day span. But the challenge for them in late November will be that they will be playing two physical teams in potentially charged atmospheres in the same week. The Jets are rebuilding, but you know it will be an intense game with Rex Ryan coming back to town (assuming he still has a job). Then the Ravens host the rival Steelers four days later on Thanksgiving night, possibly with the division lead on the line. They are going to need every minute of the mini bye week that will follow.