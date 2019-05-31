16 reasons for Baltimore sports fans to be optimistic in 2016

This past year hasn’t been much fun for Baltimore sports fans. Between the Ravens’ dismal season, the Orioles missing the playoffs and Maryland football looking thoroughly overmatched in its second season in the Big Ten Conference, we’ve simply not had much to enthusastically root for. It’s dangerous to say there’s nowhere to go but up. But let’s be optimistic and say there are at least 16 reasons why 2016 will be better for fans in Charm City.