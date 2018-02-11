10 MLB storylines to watch as spring training 2018 begins

Masanori Takei / AP

No player will be scrutinized more carefully during spring training than the so-called Babe Ruth of Japan. Not since Ruth, after all, has anyone thrived as both a hitter and a pitcher in the majors, and even The Babe gave up pitching eventually.

Ohtani’s decision to come over now and sign with the Angels, at age 23, rather than wait two years, when he could have signed for $200 million or so rather than $3 million, makes him all the more interesting.

It would be great for baseball if he’s truly good enough to hit as well as pitch, and even better if he helps make the Angels a serious contender, thereby giving Mike Trout a stage worthy of his status as the game’s best player.