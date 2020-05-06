Willie Mays may have turned 89, but he’ll always be the “Say Hey Kid” for one lifelong fan | COMMENTARY

Mays was five years retired when I covered my first major league game in 1978 and I never got to interview him, but that was probably a good thing. He could be prickly with reporters, but the bond he had forged from afar with young baseball fans all over America was very real. I learned that during those long-ago Saturday afternoons sitting cross-legged in front of a black-and-white TV watching him play and seeing him interviewed by Curt Gowdy and other great baseball broadcasters of the day.