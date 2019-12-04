“I think it’s big right now for us,'' Turgeon said on Tuesday. "All the things we’ve been through with our athletic department, it’s good to have something. I don’t want to take anything away from field hockey and lacrosse, men’s and women and what they’ve done. Men’s soccer last year won the national championship. But I think this is something everybody can rally around. People are excited. We’re fun to watch. We’ve got really good kids. It’s great. It’s early. I’m just glad when we play to our potential. That’s really what it’s about.”