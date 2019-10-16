Turgeon is a good basketball coach and he has had enough success here that his near-term job security isn’t really the issue. The athletic department has faced enough institutional instability over the past year for anyone to worry about a coach who recruits well and has reached the NCAA tournament four of the past five seasons. This is really more about his coaching legacy at Maryland and whether he’ll be around long enough to end up in the same conversation as living legends Gary Williams and Lefty Driesell.