Trey Mancini’s brave face at such a scary time is inspiring but not surprising to anyone who knows him | COMMENTARY

“That’s definitely something I want to do,’’ said Mancini, whose father is a colon cancer survivor. “If it’s something as simple as getting a blood test every year, because that’s how I found this out, it’s really important and those of us that are in our 20′s kind of just ignore going for our normal checkups because we don’t think anything’s wrong. None of us think it could happen to us and it can, so it’s definitely a wakeup call for me and hopefully for a lot of people — especially those with a family history like me. It’s important to go earlier than recommended for sure.”