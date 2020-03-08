Orioles’ Trey Mancini’s health scare reminds us where baseball ranks in greater scheme of things | COMMENTARY

“I just think when you’re in this role you never know what’s going to happen and what’s going to come to your desk on a day-to-day basis," Hyde said, “and there’s life that happens outside of baseball. These are young men, it’s a really great group of guys and Trey is an enormous part of our team and a huge face for this club and everybody loves him. So, when there’s setback, it hurts to not have him here.