Coronavirus pandemic will eventually end, but it might change the way we view our favorite sports | COMMENTARY

It was said that after the disastrous Spanish flu pandemic of 1918-19, fans flocked back to professional baseball in surprising numbers even as the major leagues braced for a dramatic downturn in attendance. There is no doubt that there will be a pent-up hunger to watch games again when our favorite athletes return to action regardless of the sport, but we live in a much different world now and no one has to go to a stadium or arena to enjoy the show.