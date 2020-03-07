Orioles brought 36 pitchers to camp, but when is enough really enough? | COMMENTARY

The outlook is much more positive in the bullpen, where there actually is strength in numbers. Harvey and Givens are back in the mix and most of the other key veterans from last year’s relief corps are pitching well. So far, there are more relievers who haven’t been scored upon than there are jobs left to fill, and Elias has indicated that he may still be in the market for more pitching when other teams make their final cuts at the end of spring training.