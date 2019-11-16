FILE - In this Aug. 22, 1965, file photo, San Francisco Giants pitcher Juan Marichal (27) swings a bat at Los Angeles Dodgers catcher John Roseboro as Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax, rear right, tries to break it up in the third inning at Candlestick Park in San Francisco. Violence is part of the game in many sports. But when the Cleveland’s Myles Garrett ripped the helmet off Mason Rudolph and hit the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback in the head with it, the Browns’ defender crossed a line _ one that attracts the attention of authorities sometimes from within their sport and in other cases from criminal prosecutors. (AP Photo/Robert H. Houston, File) (Robert H. Houston/AP)