Slow-starting Terps have proven they can come back. Should be a plus going forward | COMMENTARY

“Yeah, I’d love to get more consistent,’’ Turgeon said. “Can’t promise that. (This is) the grind of the best league in the country. If we can just be more consistent, which I think we have been. Really, since Christmas, we’ve been a little bit more consistent. I know we had a bad half against Northwestern and everybody was going crazy, but we don’t overreact. We just go on to the next play and try to get better.”