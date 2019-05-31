Schmuck stops: My take on Drake should curb your enthusiasm for the Raptors in the NBA finals

News item: The Milwaukee Bucks and their fans are still complaining about the boorish and “disrespectful” behavior of rapper and Toronto Raptors fan Drake, who appeared to psych out popular Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo the Eastern Conference finals.

My take: Clearly, it was the worst incident involving a clueless celebrity basketball fan since Larry David tripped Shaq in Season 2 of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

News item: The Golden State Warriors were a strong -310 favorite to win the NBA finals when Game 1 tipped off Thursday night, but the Raptors were slightly favored to win the opener at home.

My take: That doesn’t seem to make much sense, but somebody obviously knew something, since the Raptors won by nine. They’re also a slight favorite in Game 2 and the Warriors’ odds are still a -150 favorite to win the series.

News item: The Orioles will be first on the clock when the Major League Baseball draft begins Monday.

My take: I’m guessing they’ll go for Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman, but I would take high school shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. Agree to disagree.

News item: The Tampa Bay Rays sold just 5,786 tickets to Tuesday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, making the paid crowd the smallest at Tropicana Field in team history.

My take: That shouldn’t surprise anyone who has ever visited the architectural monstrosity known as “The Trop,” but the Rays deserve better. They entered the weekend with the fifth-best record in the major leagues and they’re doing it with the fifth-lowest payroll.

Related news item: Average attendance at major league games is down for the fourth straight year, which is sure to prompt some more soul-searching at MLB headquarters in New York.

My take: Games are too long. Prices are too high. Big-screen televisions are too cheap. Strikeouts are too frequent. The commissioner proposes too many rules changes. It rains too much and it takes way too long to get the tarp off. Any questions?

News item: Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti announced Wednesday that former coach Brian Billick and retired defensive tackle Haloti Ngata will be the next two members of the team’s Ring of Honor.

My take: Great news. Ozzie Newsome and Terrell Suggs won’t be far behind, but the upper-deck facade is getting pretty crowded for a team that has only been around in its present form for 23 seasons.

News item: Maryland guard Anthony Cowan Jr. has withdrawn his name from the NBA draft and will come back for his senior season with the Terrapins.

My take: No surprise there. Cowan wasn’t deluding himself when he entered his name in the draft. He was just looking for feedback from the predraft process and now is back where he belongs.

News item: The Minnesota Twins entered Friday with the best record in the major leagues (37-18) and a 9½-game division lead.

My take: Not bad for a team that was largely considered a second-tier club with a third-tier payroll heading into spring training.

News item: For the first time in its 94-year history, the Scripps National Spelling Bee ended in an eight-way tie early Friday morning.

My take: Obviously, Webster’s Third New International Dictionary is juiced.

