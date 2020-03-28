With no sports to watch or play, here are a few light-hearted suggestions for staying in shape | COMMENTARY

Kick it old-school: Nostalgic for the ’80s? Dig your old VCR out of the basement, pull on some leggings and pop in a Jane Fonda workout cassette. I just have an old copy of “Barbarella,” but Jane’s workout videos sold hundreds of thousands of copies at the height of the aerobics craze and shouldn’t be hard to find. Scoff if you want, but Jane is actually in her 80s now and she still looks pretty good.