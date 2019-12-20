News item: The Maryland men’s basketball team scored seven points during the first 16 minutes of Thursday night’s upset loss to an unranked Seton Hall team that was without its two top impact players.
My take: It was actually worse than that. The Terps made just one field goal over a span of 14 minutes and five seconds in the first half. It would be hard to do that if you were trying to miss.
Bonus take: Clearly, something’s not right in the land of the turtle, where the Terps are finding out the hard way that the whole tortoise and hare thing doesn’t work in basketball.
News item: Quarterback Lamar Jackson led all Pro Bowl vote-getters and the Ravens tied an NFL record with 12 players named to the AFC team.
My take: What a testament to the way the team came together after a 2-2 start to build a franchise-record 10-game winning streak. Now, let’s just hope they don’t actually have an opportunity to play in the game.
Related news item: The Ravens will go for their 11th straight victory Sunday in Cleveland, which would lock up the No. 1 AFC playoff seed and give them the luxury of resting some of those Pro Bowlers against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the final weekend of the regular season.
My take: No surprise that coach John Harbaugh wasn’t interested in speculating about any of that before the heavily favored Ravens take care of business on Sunday. Better to let a sleeping double-digit dog lie.
News item: Apparently, Orioles executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias still isn’t through dismantling the team’s major league roster. He has unloaded Jonathan Villar and Dylan Bundy is still might deal Trey Mancini and Mychal Givens to shed more future payroll.
My take: I could have told you that when the O’s cancelled FanFest. Pretty sure I did.
News item: The Ravens reportedly did not put in a claim for Terrell Suggs after he was placed on waivers by the Arizona Cardinals last week. The Kansas City Chiefs got there first and will try to give Suggs a chance to get back to the Super Bowl.
My take: Not sure what the Ravens would have done if Suggs had cleared waivers and become a free agent, but this probably is the best outcome for all concerned.
News item: Future Hall of Famer Drew Brees threw four touchdown passes on “Monday Night Football” and broke Peyton Manning’s all-time career record for touchdown passes.
My take: Considering that a lot of all-time records are set during the obvious twilight of some great athlete’s career, Brees’ performance against the Colts on MNF — during which he completed 29 or 30 passes to set an NFL record for completion percentage — was absolutely magical.
Extra point: Of course, Brees might spend the next year or two handing the TD pass record back and forth with fellow forty-something QB Tom Brady, since neither seems to be in a hurry to retire.
News item: The late Browns and Ravens owner Art Modell is one of 38 finalists eligible for induction in the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year.
My take: That’s great, if only for the opportunity it affords Browns fans to wallow again in their petty bitterness and try to deny Modell his rightful place among the NFL’s great owners.
Take two: Yeah, yeah, Baltimore fans held a grudge for a long time after Robert Irsay moved the Colts out of town, but at some point you’ve got to let it go.