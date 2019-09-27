Schmuck’s takes on Orioles still staying put, Brian Billick’s new ring from Ravens and much more

My take: Why not? Since the NFL all but killed the onside kick with the 2018 rule change that prevents the other members of the kicking team from getting a running start, the Ravens had nothing to lose. But they weren’t the first modern NFL team to attempt that. The New England Patriots tried to fool the Philadelphia Eagles with a drop kickoff in 2015 and — though the running start rule was not in effect yet — it didn’t work then either.