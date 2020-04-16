Schmuck takes: Remembering Jackie Robinson, more coronavirus developments and other random thoughts | COMMENTARY

My take: It wouldn’t have been the first time that fate — and pro sports — played an ironically positive role in a disaster scenario in that region. Following the deadly Loma Prieta earthquake that took place minutes before the start of Game 3 of the Bay Bridge World Series in 1989, experts speculated that many lives might have been spared because a huge chunk of the work force in both San Francisco and Oakland had left work early to attend the game or get home in time to watch it on television.