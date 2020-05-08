Peter Schmuck: A fond farewell to arms (and bats) and the greatest sports fans in the world | COMMENTARY

More than a half-century ago, I was a 12-year-old kid standing in the parking lot at Anaheim Stadium asking the great Brooks Robinson for his autograph. How could I have even imagined that I would grow up to work all these years in the presence of Brooks and Frank and Boog and Jim Palmer and all of the fans who allowed me to bring them the stories of those great Orioles and so many others in all the sports that matter to Maryland.