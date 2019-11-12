“It’s good that everybody is kind of seeing it now,’’ John Harbaugh said during his Monday press conference. “He [Boyle] is getting, probably, more opportunities now than he has in the past, and he’s improved also. But he’s kind of the ringleader of those three guys — really, four guys, because Pat [Ricard] is in that group — in that room most of the time. Those guys just … they’re tight. They have a great relationship. A triple-braided cord is not easily broken. And that’s one of our triple-braided cords right there, those guys.”