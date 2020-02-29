Future belongs to Chance Sisco and Adley Rutschman, so Orioles’ Pedro Severino lives in the moment | COMMENTARY

He says that in a tone that suggests he doesn’t consider it a bad thing. He’s here, after all, because this early stage of the rebuilding program required an experienced catcher. And that role was a big upgrade from the limited opportunity he got before he was claimed off waivers from the Washington Nationals, sharing time with an injured Wieters and prospect Spencer Kieboom in 2018 during the only other significant stretch he spent in the majors.