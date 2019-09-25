Schmuck: Orioles putting out some positive vibes as another difficult season nears its end

If it was just about that, he certainly deserved to be called up, but now he is one of the players that fans are going to be clamoring to see in the Orioles’ everyday lineup at some point next season. If Mountcastle had come up and struggled in September — as Hays did when he came to the big leagues after his terrific 2017 minor league season — it would not have altered his status as a terrific prospect, but it would have cost the team a chance to maximize the impact of his arrival in 2020.