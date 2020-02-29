Orioles hammer Miami Marlins, 12-6, as Chris Davis homers again

Alex Cobb, who came out of his first exhibition start early because he was battling the flu, is scheduled to pitch in a simulated game situation on one of the back fields Sunday. Hyde said he wants to keep the veteran right-hander in a “controlled situation” until he raises his pitch count. ... The Orioles will take almost everyone on the camp roster with them when they travel to the east coast of Florida to face the Nationals and the Marlins on Tuesday and Wednesday. Hyde said he will leave behind only pitchers who are not scheduled to throw in those games and send back some players who play in the first game and aren’t needed for the second.