Mike Mussina’s departure from Orioles still rankles some, but decision might have paved his way to Cooperstown

“There were a lot of factors that went into the side to go to the Yankees," Mussina said. “Obviously, how well they were doing. They had just won three World Series in a row, so yes, I thought my chances of getting to the World Series were pretty good there. I thought the team was stable. It was the same coaching staff. All of those things, you’re looking for…the players, [who] you’re going to be involved with for two thirds or three quarters of the year.”