Lee Smith was the most prolific closer of his generation and it only took 22 years for anyone to notice

“I was discouraged," he said. “In those days, you wanted to be a starter. At the end of the 1979 season, I packed my bags and instead of going on a 10-day road trip, I went home. I think now it’s hard to believe I didn’t want to sign that next year’s contract. Well, thank God for Billy Williams. He knocked some sense in me. He explained that the game was changing and relief pitching would be nice.”