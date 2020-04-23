Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is no fan of possible no-fan games, but he would make them bearable | COMMENTARY

There is a saying about the good things that come to those who wait and Jackson’s career has been a shining example. It took a while for him to get the attention he deserved from college recruiters, then he went out and won the Heisman Trophy for his sensational sophomore season at Louisville. He almost got lost in the big quarterback class of the 2018 draft and only was taken in the first round because the Ravens surprised just about everyone by trading up to take him with the 32nd pick.