Schmuck: Orioles’ arrival of Hunter Harvey, early progress of Adley Rutschman make rebuild more bearable

It will take longer than that to figure out how many of the young players that have played regularly this year are truly keepers. The front office has been impressed with the progress of outfielder Anthony Santander, but will have to see it continue next year. Rule 5 shortstop Richie Martin has shown he can hold his own at the game’s most challenging infield position, but still has a lot to prove at the plate. Rookie left-hander John Means made the All-Star team, but has lost five of his six games since.