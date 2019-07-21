Harold Baines, who let his performance do the talking for much of his career, gets the last word

"Only as a 15-year-old,'' Baines said Saturday. “That’s when the scouts started coming around. You always have somebody good in a small town like I grew up in, but when you get to the other competition, it’s different. When I played American Legion, it was tougher, but in my town I was probably one of the better players. But you’ve got to get better as you go along and, fortunately, I got drafted fairly young and was able to hone my craft.”