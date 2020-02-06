The Gervonta Davis domestic violence story is sad and all-too-familiar | COMMENTARY

This is a sad and familiar story, of course, because the alleged abuser is a famous athlete and also because that’s the only reason we’re paying attention. It’s important to keep in mind that the victim is one of millions each year in this country, many of whom are afraid to report the abuse to authorities and few of whom have video evidence to support their claims. According to a 2015 National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 43.6 million women in the U.S. experienced contact sexual violence, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetime. Of that group, 30.6% experienced physical violence, with 21.4% reporting severe physical trauma.