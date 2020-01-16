Buck Showalter would be a solid choice to help the Houston Astros dig out of this sign-stealing mess | COMMENTARY

Say what you want about his micro style of management, it is exactly what the Astros need in the immediate aftermath of the unsavory revelations that soiled the team’s 2017 World Series title and led to ouster of Luhnow and Hinch. Former Astros coach Alex Cora also was fired in connection with the scandal after two seasons managing the Red Sox and there were reports Thursday that 2017 team leader Carlos Beltran has stepped down just two months after being hired to manage the Mets.