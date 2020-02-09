With spring training set to open this week, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde looks forward to another challenging season | COMMENTARY

He oversaw the first year of executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias’s long-term rebuilding program and got solid marks for the way he kept his team engaged during a season in which the Orioles had no chance to be even marginally competitive in the American League East. Though this figures to be another year of talent accumulation and player development, Hyde said this weekend that he does expect to see progress from the young players who got their first significant big league playing time in 2019.