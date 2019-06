Getty Images

The golden boy: Third baseman Manny Machado was brought up ahead of schedule to help solidify the Orioles' porous defense, but he has done so much more than that. He has been a revelation at third base, even though he has been developed as a shortstop, and has held his own at the plate. He has hit for both power and a decent average, and he followed up his potentially game-saving defensive play in the ninth inning Wednesday night with a leadoff single in the bottom of the ninth that would turn into the game-winning run when Nate McLouth lined a ball off the scoreboard in right field.