Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

There was preseason room to wonder just what kind of defense the Orioles could expect from Chris Davis at first base, but now we have our answer: Who cares? Davis has opened the season on an unbelievable offensive tear, going 5-for-8 and driving in seven runs in the first two games of the series against the Tampa Bay. His offensive performance last season figured to be a tough act to follow, but he has gotten a nice head start.