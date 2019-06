David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Sometimes the little things mean as much -- or more -- than the big things. Ryan Flaherty contributed just a two-out single to Wednesday's big comeback, but it was a very big hit for the team and an even bigger one for the Orioles second baseman, who was hitless in his first 17 at-bats this season. He had struck out in his previous three at-bats, but he kept the inning alive and saved himself a long, sleepless night. With Brian Roberts sidelined for the next month or so, Flaherty needs to step up, and he showed on Thursday that he can.