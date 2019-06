US Presswire

There are two sides to every bullpen. There are the pitchers who are called upon to nail down wins and the ones who are brought in to burn innings and keep those other relievers fresh for the situations that count. The late-inning crew might as well have gone to the Bahamas for the week, but instead had to cross that line and pitch in a bunch of non-critical situations. The result was a week in which every reliever except Pedro Strop (pictured) and Dana Eveland (when he pitched in relief) gave up at least one earned run. There's really no blame to place here, but the 'pen gave up 16 earned runs over 28 innings (5.14 ERA) in what had to be its worst week of the year. Grade: D