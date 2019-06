Getty Images

Mark Reynolds (pictured) had a two-error game and Wilson Betemit made a couple of miscues at third, but defense really wasn't the issue. The Oriole infielders -- with the exception of Betemit (6-for-13, .462) and Nick Johnson (2-for-4) -- struggled mightily at the plate. Brian Roberts cooled off considerably (4-for-22) and J.J. Hardy has been in a major funk over the past nine games (4-for-36) and drove in just one run last week. Overall, O's infielders batted a combined .212 and drove in just four runs in the six games. Grade: D