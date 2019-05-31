Peter Schmuck ranks the Orioles' fifth starter candidates

US PRESSWIRE

Johnson did a great job when he was called on last last season. His 4-0 record and 2.11 ERA (12 games, four starts) brought him back to spring training with an outside chance to crack the rotation. He has done nothing to hurt himself during the exhibition season, but he's still looking up the depth chart at Arrieta and possibly Brian Matusz. It's possible he could be the first-week fallback if Tillman needs more time to get up to speed, and he already has shown he can take advantage of an opportunity, but he could just as likely end up at the head of the Triple-A rotation.