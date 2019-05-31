Peter Schmuck ranks the Orioles' fifth starter candidates
If the season were to begin right now, the first three slots in the Orioles starting rotation would be easy to ascertain. Jason Hammel, Wei-Yin Chen and Miguel Gonzalez came to camp as the top three starters based on last year's performance and have done nothing this spring to change the pecking order. Chris Tillman has had his innings limited by an injury, but he's still the No. 4 guy unless he suffers another preseason setback. That still leaves a big crowd to compete for the final slot in the rotation, but the competition is beginning to shake out.