This one will be very popular and there is an argument to be made that they just sacrificed a very good first baseman with a chance for a big bounce-back season over two or three million dollars. They valued Reynolds at about the amount he got from the Indians and would have had to pay him closer to $9 million in arbitration. You can make the case that the Indians proved them right, but is that really the correct perspective when you're trying to double down on last year's success?