Peter Schmuck's midseason Orioles report card
Baltimore Sun columnist offers his first-half grades for the O's. Schmuck's grades are based on each player's performance in relation to his role on the team, his total playing time and his talent level. So, a utilityman who gets a "B" after playing a limited number of games is being graded essentially against himself, not against his teammates or in relation to similar players on other teams. Note: Several grades were updated after this was originally published.
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad