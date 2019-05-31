Peter Schmuck's midseason Orioles report card

Opening Day starter is searching for himself at Triple-A Norfolk. Needs some mechanical help and a boost to his self-esteem, but he won't get that from this report card after recording just three wins in 18 starts. Grade: F

Stepped in and established himself as a solid middle infielder when he was called upon to replace Roberts last year. But has seemed lost for much of this year and has committed an uncharacteristic 12 errors at second base. Grade: C-

Baltimore Sun columnist offers his first-half grades for the O's. Schmuck's grades are based on each player's performance in relation to his role on the team, his total playing time and his talent level. So, a utilityman who gets a "B" after playing a limited number of games is being graded essentially against himself, not against his teammates or in relation to similar players on other teams. Note: Several grades were updated after this was originally published.