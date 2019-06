US Presswire

Buck looks at the big picture: Pretty sure that Orioles fans would have preferred to see a more representative lineup Wednesday afternoon, but that's because the fans want to see the Orioles pull out all the stops to win every series against the Red Sox and Yankees. Manager Buck Showalter clearly saw the day game before a day off as a prime opportunity to get an extended rest for two players -- Matt Wieters and J.J. Hardy -- who are absolutely critical to this team's chances of staying around for the duration in the American League East. He was willing to sacrifice one game for the greater good and he almost didn't have to, since the Orioles were one good Chris Davis at-bat away from coming back in the late innings.