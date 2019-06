US Presswire

Who are those guys? The Orioles have made so many roster moves over the past couple of weeks that it's going to take some time for fans to put the names with the faces. We're not talking a lot of well-known guys, but just about everybody who has been brought up has made a contribution. Left-hander Dana Eveland (pictured) has stepped up in a couple of roles, filling in as a starter when the rotation was in crisis over the weekend and saving the bullpen with a long outing in extra innings Wednesday night in Kansas City. Utilityman Steve Tolleson and veteran Bill Hall have come up to deliver some big hits, and Xavier Avery has played so well he deserves his own Grand Slam section. Read on.