Manager Buck Showalter has said all along that this team will go as far as its starting rotation can take it, and the past week was a pretty good illustration of what he was talking about. When the starters got the O's to the late innings, they won. When Jake Arrieta and Brian Matusz (pictured) got knocked around in consecutive games, they lost. Pretty simple. Overall, the rotation was a combined 1-2 with a 6.39 ERA, but those numbers are very deceptive. Jason Hammel, Wei-Yin Chen and Tommy Hunter were a combined 1-0 with a 3.24 ERA and the Orioles were 4-0 in their starts. Grade: C