The Orioles made five more errors on the infield over the past week, but -- interestingly enough -- none of them came at third base. Robert Andino, who has been solid at second base all year, committed three and rock-solid J.J. Hardy (pictured) made a rare throwing error. Guess that's progress, in a weird sort of way. Offensively, Orioles infielders combined to bat .254 (not counting DH at-bats) and drive in a total of 12 runs in seven games -- eight of those RBIs coming from Hardy, who batted .313 for the week. Not a particularly impressive all-around performance, but considering the team's won-loss record for the week, it obviously was good enough. Grade: C