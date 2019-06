Baltimore Sun photo by Algerina Perna

The Orioles rotation was rock solid again last week, delivering four quality starts in seven games and a couple more by Steve Johnson that didn't qualify because he only pitched five innings in each of his two performances. Veteran Joe Saunders (pictured) also pitched twice and took the club into the seventh inning against the Blue Jays and the eighth inning in Sunday's final regularly scheduled home game. The only pitcher who struggled was Wei-Yin Chen, who was not sharp in a loss to the Jays. Overall, the rotation posted a 4-2 record and 3.50 ERA in a week when a lot was on the line. Grade: B