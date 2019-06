Getty Images

It doesn’t seem to matter who Buck Showalter sends to the mound, the job gets done. The five starters who pitched the last six games of the final extended road trip combined to go 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA. Newcomer Joe Saunders, pictured, turned in the more impressive individual performance, going eight innings and giving up just a run on five hits against the Seattle Mariners last Wednesday night in a game that went 11 innings, but every starter was effective in every start. What more can you ask at a time like this? Grade: A