There obviously isn't much to say about this bullpen that hasn't already been said, but Orioles relievers may have turned in their most important weekly performance of the year, coming up big and winning four games while allowing just four earned runs in 26 innings (1.38 ERA). Three of those runs came in Sunday's victory, so they were pretty much irrelevant, but there remains concern about Pedro Strop's recent loss of command. He has been one of the cornerstones of the club's great late-inning success and he has become very erratic. Buck Showalter says he's not concerned, but you should be. Grade: A