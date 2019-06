Getty Images

While we're on the subject of timing, Orioles relievers have been creating a lot more suspense over the past few weeks, largely because of the struggles of setup man Pedro Strop (pictured). He has been one of the main reasons the O's bullpen has been among the best in the business this year, but he has struggled with command issues and forced manager Buck Showalter to think twice about bringing him into a jam. That's no reason to panic, of course. Jim Johnson remains impermeable, Darren O'Day has picked up some of the setup slack and the Orioles still have not lost a game they led going into the eighth inning. Overall, the bullpen was 1-0 with a 5.06 ERA last week, though a lot of the earned runs surrendered were in mop-up situations. Grade: C