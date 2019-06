Getty Images

Really, trying to grade the bullpen has gotten monotonous. It remains the cornerstone of the Orioles' surprising season, even if Pedro Strop (pictured) once again spun a bit out of control during Saturday's disappointing loss to the Yankees. Strop struggled in each of his three appearances, giving up three runs on five hits over 1 1/3 innings. The rest of the bullpen allowed three runs over 17 2/3 innings (1.53 ERA) and closer Jim Johnson continued to add to his major league-leading save total (41). The unsung heroes continue to be Darren O'Day (6-1, 2.30 in 56 games) and Luis Ayala (4-4, 2.67, 54 games). They combined to pitch 6 1/3 scoreless innings last week. Grade: B+