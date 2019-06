Getty Images

Despite a 3-2 record over the rain-shortened schedule, the rotation had one of its worst statistical weeks of the year, posting a combined 6.35 ERA. Probably coincidence, but that seems to happen whenever the Orioles face the Texas Rangers. In this case, the ERA was inflated by the eight earned runs Tommy Hunter surrendered in Wednesday's 12-3 loss and Miguel Gonzalez struggled before getting an extended rest. On the brighter side, Chris Tillman, Zach Britton and Steve Johnson (pictured) each delivered a quality start. More good news, manager Buck Showalter won't have to scramble quite as much to keep the rotation in line with the acquisition of veteran Joe Saunders. Grade: C+