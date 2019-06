Getty Images

If it looks like the Orioles rotation is doing it with mirrors, appearances are not deceiving. Buck Showalter continues to push the right buttons and got a big payoff when he gambled on Zach Britton (pictured) on Saturday in Detroit. Britton had to escape from several jams, but ended up throwing seven scoreless innings to get a confidence-boosting win, and Wei-Yin Chen bounced back from a five-run first inning Sunday to hold the fort until the Orioles rebounded to win an important road series. The rotation finished the week with a combined 4-0 record and 3.63 ERA, but there were too many scary moments and great escapes to say that the starters were in any kind of groove. Grade: B