It was a week of highlights and lowlights for the rotation, which combined to go 3-2 thanks to another terrific performance by Miguel Gonzalez (pictured) and a very nice first major league start for rookie Steve Johnson. But there were just as many erratic performances, including one that pushed Zach Britton back to Triple-A and an off-again night by Chris Tillman. All things considered, it was a decent enough week for the team, but the rotation has to be more consistent than that. Grade: C